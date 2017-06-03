5-year-old girl headed to national spelling bee

Edith Fuller, 5, won the 2017 Scripps Green Country Regional Spelling Bee in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
0:37 | 03/06/17

And finally history will be made at this year's national spelling bee that's because look at this flu one Edith. Fuller will be there she is just five years old and she will be V youngest person to ever reach the national event. Eat it is home school she beat more than fifty other kids to win the regional competition this weekend in Tulsa. Her winning word requires apron answer for me. Not not. Which means that half of knowledge and I loved what she said when she realized she won a five year old I feel thankful. And we're also lord. Incredibles and Kelly to watch and see how parts again.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

