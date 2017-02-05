Transcript for 1-year-old's injuries on turbulent flight raise safety concerns

Back now with our big board and Donny Deutsch is here. We have his story in just a moment. We'll start with this one right now. Terrifying incident in the sky. 27 people hospitalized after a flight from Moscow to Bangkok hit severe turbulence on Monday. The Russian embassy confirms a 1-year-old was among those injured. Now the big questions about how safe little ones are on planes. Nick watt joins us from Hollywood, California. Safety officials have been looking into it. What are they finding out, Nick? Reporter: Robin, what they're finding out is frankly terrifying. It's totally legal to hold a kid under 2 years of age on your lap. I've done it countless times but think about it, if there's turbulence or heaven forbid the crash the g-force will turn that 25-pound kid into a 100-pound projectile and however strong you think you are, you are not going to be able to keep ahold of that kid so tuck it inside your own seat belt. Well then something bad happens you'll squash that kid between you and the belt, also a terrible option. Now, Nick, what are some of the options parents have when they are flying with their kids that they can keep their kids as safe as they are? Reporter: Well, Michael, the NTSB says the best thing is to get your child a seat but that is going to cost you money. Now, on an international flight, you will get a discount. Domestically maybe call the airline, employed the safety angle, beg for a discount. If you get the seat, you can buy one of these thing, it's a little harness that keeps a slightly older child in his seat or best case, bring your car seat on board. This facing forward for a slightly older kid, that one facing back for the under 2-year-old but put it next to the window so if there is an emergency, it's not going to get in the way when other people are scrambling to try and get off. That makes perfect sense with the car seat. You can't leave with a newborn from the hospital without one so why not have one on a flight? Reporter: Robin, that law is not going to change any time soon people say. The FAA made this point a couple of years ago. They said, listen, if parents are forced to buy a seat for their infant, maybe they're going to drive instead of fly to save money and more people die on the roads than die in the air. That's true. Thanks, Nick. Thank you for the great advice and next up, the reason Donny Deutsch is here. We'll talk to him about McDonald's upping the stakes in the burger battle with their new signature crafted sandwiches. A line of premium menu items that emphasize quality ingredients. Now the move comes as upscale competitors get more popular and, Donny, why this decision and why is McDonald's rolling this out right now. It's interesting. McDonald's, isn't referred to fast food anymore but quick serve. They're under siege from companies like five guys and shake shack that have a more upscale product so McDonald's wants to get in the game. The very thing that made them successful is value and so you don't go to a place for value at the same time where you go for the best burger. They're kind of counterintuitive. You go there for the dollar meal. You have to stick to who you are but you're kind of missing this new wave. I love that dollar menu. That was good stuff. Hey, Tommy, can you bring out some burgers and put them next to Michael. Robin. I think there was a -- do you think this is going to work, Donny. Marginally. Like I said you don't want necessarily the most expensive house on a cheap block not to call McDonald's cheap but when you go to the other restaurants it's the whole experience. I'm going to shake shack where you don't go, hey, man, I'm going to McDonald's. Are you really going to go in. I'm going to maple bacon dijon. Okay, nothing wrong with a 7:50 burger. What else you got there. You want one? Go ahead. Dcome on. I'm eye guest the. Love the frork. If you drop -- well, you spill anything you mop it up with this and eat the whole thing then you have to reload it. If I could have a pickle back shot to go with this, it would be perfect. Nothing wrong with a good burger.

