Transcript for How to get your New Year's body in 5 days

dinner is over and some of us are still paying for it. Time to gear up our minds and bodies for the new year so here with me is Erin oprea who has trained celebrities like Carrie Underwood, kelsea Ballerini and Kellie pickler and she is helping us get fit in just five days, you say just five days we can get fit. This is all we got. New year's eve is right around the corner. First tip if we want to reset our clocks, our first tip. We'll cut back on sodium. It leaves you puffy, bloated so if we don't have it, cut it back. So things have so much hidden salt in it like soup, lunch meat, condiments. This looks like my lump for today. I guess I shouldn't have that. You want a nice flat belly, cut it back. Looks like we have shots here. Not the kind of shots that you're probably hoping for. You know what, we have one week so we are cutting back on alcohol so no alcohol and we'll take my special shot which is beat juice, beat, lemon, ginger, it helps you have energy to work out, it oxidizes your blood so let's do it, three, two, one. Okay, so what's the importance of drinking these to slim down? This will oxidize your blood so you have more energy to do your workout to help you slim down. I have the whole recipe posted on my website. I'm sure I'll be downloading that. We want to talk about this. You were Carrie Underwood's trainer. You look amazing. So sweet. And Carrie Underwood looks fantastic. We do this all the time. This is a four-minute workout, 20-second bursts of exercise followed by ten seconds of rest for eight rounds. Fun game answer charge the clock and hit start after you download and hit play. You'll kill me in the next four mens. Round one, we'll do jumping lunges so this is number one. Ie jumping lunges. Yes. All right. So that's going to be -- That will be round one. That will be round one. 20 seconds. Now we do glutes. No, round two, you got squat and jumps. Squat and jumps oh, yeah. How about that? There we go. All right. So you repeat that to eight rounds. Eight rounds. Let's go down for glutes. Going on our hands and knees and use ankle weights. How did Dan Harris get out of this, by the way? He's missing the fun. Take the leg out and come down and make a "V" then down to the other side so put an ask kel weight on to make it harder. Okay. Squeeze the booty tight. What's the other one? The last one is for our arms so we'll do round one, you guys ready, push-ups. I'm going to plank. Can I just plank. Yes. Oh, yeah. All right. How many push-ups? 20 seconds. Just 20 seconds. Everyone can do that. We'll all look lire Carrie Underwood. That's all you got to do. All right, now last one, round two on the arm ones you'll go up here, bend your elbows and push them straight and work the backs of your arms. Get ready for our strapless dresses.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.