Transcript for Yoko Ono to receive songwriting credits for John Lennon's 'Imagine'

Next up we got a major change involving one of the most famous songs in the world, yes, John Lennon's "Imagine." 46 years after its release the classic is getting a new co-writer. John Lennon's wife Yoko Ono, the national music publisher's association announcing his widow will get credit for her role in the creation. T.J., this was a long time coming. Reporter: Yeah, Strahan, I think we can get on board with the idea of setting a record straight but we are talking about now, correcting a historical record on one of the most iconic songs from one of the most iconic musicians the world has ever known, this is a big deal. Yes, the music publishers association surprised Yoko Ono. She had no idea this was coming at an event when they announced the process has now under way and have started to get her an official songwriting credit on that song. They say they are sure now that John Lennon, the late John Lennon does not deserve sole credit for that song "Imagine". He was pretty much saying that back in 1980 before she was announced yesterday. They played a clip from a bbc radio from John Lennon. Let's take a listen. Actually that should be credited as a lennon/ono song because a lot of it, the lyric and the concept came from Yoko but those days I was a bit more selfish and, a bit more macho and I sort of omitted to mention her contribution. Macho, that's code for a little ego there, T.J., but, you know, he did admit it back then in 1980. He admitted it then. He went further to say, look, if I had done it with David bowie this would have been a lennon/bowie song but said flat out she deserves credit and says she's just the wife. You don't give her credit, right. But in 1980 he made things clear. She deserves credit, guys. All right, T.J. I think this shows how influential she was in his creativity so congratulations to her. That shot of T.J. There. Imagine, imagine T.J. Looking good in the park. All right.

