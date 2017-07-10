Transcript for New York Comic Con attendees get to see 1st trailer for 'Pacific Rim: Uprising'

All right. Time now for "Pop news." Tony Reali is in for Adrienne this morning. With a dog. Calling it "Pup news" today. National adopt a shelter dog month so we're starting off with these cuties right here brought to us by the best brands animal society. We have hurricane and Katia with us today and they are dogs rescued from hurricane MARIA in Puerto Rico. They'll be taking part this morning and strut your mutt. The organization's adoption and fund-raising event. Joining us is Eric raven, he'll tell us about Katia and hurricane and the group's efforts to help pets displaced by all the recent hurricanes, Eric. Yeah, so Katia and hurricane came to us from our friends at the project and they'll be available at strut your mutt which is presented by Bobby skechers down at pier 29 today. From 9:00 to 5:00, dropgs front from 10:00 to 2:00. We've been doing -- He's ready to go. A little feisty. We've been doing a lot of work down in Texas. We saw you and hurricane Harvey with Michael Strahan. Down any nrg arena looking for foster parents right now. So -- I mean, come on. These dogs have a lot of love. I picked a great day to bathe in peanut butter before I came. What is Katia doing over there. She is asleep on me. This is great. Also today comic-con in New York City unveiled the first trailer to John boyega's new project wowing the crowds in the city. Take a look. We were born into a world of war. Between the monsters that destroyed our cities and the monsters we created to stop them. It's a sequel to the original movie in 2013 introducing audiences to a new wave of Yeager pilots ready to battle the evolving Kaiju. You always wonder if those Yeager pilots are dropping jager bombs. "Pacific rim: Uprising" on March 23rd. If you're not holding a dog, hold a dessert. Celebrating every day this month help from super moon bake house. New locates in New York City. Bakery is known for their instagramable treats. Not for you and they brought us cruffins. Cruffins are vow haven't muffins and have flavors like passion fruit, vanilla creme and inspired treat. Croissant with box, creamcheese, capers and a whole lot more. Thank you, Tony. Tony, Jon, you're back tomorrow without the dog. We'll see you Sunday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.