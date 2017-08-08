Young entrepreneurs turn lemons into lemonade to afford school supplies

More
Aniya Williams, 11, and Isaiah Lattimer, 12, have opened a summer lemonade stand in southeastern Raleigh, N.C., to help pay for clothes and school supplies.
0:46 | 08/08/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Young entrepreneurs turn lemons into lemonade to afford school supplies

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49097086,"title":"Young entrepreneurs turn lemons into lemonade to afford school supplies ","duration":"0:46","description":"Aniya Williams, 11, and Isaiah Lattimer, 12, have opened a summer lemonade stand in southeastern Raleigh, N.C., to help pay for clothes and school supplies.","url":"/GMA/video/young-entrepreneurs-turn-lemons-lemonade-afford-school-supplies-49097086","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.