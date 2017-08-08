Young entrepreneurs turn lemons into lemonade to afford school supplies More Aniya Williams, 11, and Isaiah Lattimer, 12, have opened a summer lemonade stand in southeastern Raleigh, N.C., to help pay for clothes and school supplies. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Young entrepreneurs turn lemons into lemonade to afford school supplies This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Young entrepreneurs turn lemons into lemonade to afford school supplies

{"id":49097086,"title":"Young entrepreneurs turn lemons into lemonade to afford school supplies ","duration":"0:46","description":"Aniya Williams, 11, and Isaiah Lattimer, 12, have opened a summer lemonade stand in southeastern Raleigh, N.C., to help pay for clothes and school supplies.","url":"/GMA/video/young-entrepreneurs-turn-lemons-lemonade-afford-school-supplies-49097086","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}