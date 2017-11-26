Transcript for Young woman raises over $315K for homeless veteran who spent his last $20 to buy her gas

We've been talking about this for the last few days. An act of kind frns a homeless veteran is getting national attention. In is a feel-good story. His gesture to save a stranded woman could help him get a home of his own. Adrienne is here with the exclusive interview. What an interview. What started as a big deed turned into a big pay it forward. That was the first time Kate and Johnny share their story together. At the moment they would both be in need on the side of the road. You're wearing the glasses because you're star? I have an infection in my right eye. Reporter: It's his face and story that's gone vishl. I was driving down 95. And -- ran out of gas. So I pulled over off to the side of the road. He walked up and said, get back in the car. Lock the doors. You know. I'll be back. Reporter: Kate says she could tell the man walking up to her off the highway was homeless. Got her gas. Helped her get back on her way. Wasn't expecting anything in return. And my boyfriend, mark, went back the next day. He gave him $100. I was ecstatic. Reporter: That gesture of helping stranded moit wrists is something Johnny's done countless times. How often would you go see him? A few times a week. Reporter: Unknowingly, he was about to get hit can karma. What if we did a go fund me. Reporter: You're going from zero, literally, to 300-some odd thou thousand dollars. It's like winning the lottery. Reporter: He's been given a second change. I want to change my life. I want to give a lot of it away. Reporter: Are you getting a house? Definitely. Not a brand-new car. Reporter: No? Used car. Reporter: Maybe a truck? Absolutely a truck. Reporter: He wants to say thank you to all the everyday people giving to him. In two weeks, they've received over $360,000. In donations. At one point, he actually asked Kate and mark, her boyfriend, to stop the fund raiser. They did that for 12 minutes saying other people needed the money. They received backlash. People said, I insist on donating to Johnny. They also are telling us they've been speaking to a lawyer and a financial adviser about wise choices for this money. And helping Johnny. I love that he says he wants to pay it forward again with all of these donations. That's his first inclination is to pay it forward, not to buy a home or take care of his own needs. But it's to give back. He say there is are causes outside of homelessness that he wants to give to. He's still processing as he's overwhelmed. I imagine that number keeps going up. We'll see. Coming up on "Gma" this morning.

