Transcript for YouTube star under fire for video of apparent suicide victim

We are back with that parenting alert about one of the most popular stars on YouTube. Outrage is growing about a video Logan Paul posted overnight. It apparently shows someone who took their own life and ABC's Adrienne Bankert is here with the story. Good morning, Adrienne. Good morning to you, George. You may not know your kids are watching this guy but with a huge impressionable audience this year he was ranked by "Forbes" magazine as one of the top entertainment influencers in the world, major companies pay him considerable amounts of money to post eye-catching videos but even he says his latest content was his biggest mistake. He has 15 million followers on YouTube. I'm glad you guys get to live with me. Reporter: He posts a daily Show with a target audience of teens and children noted by companies like Pepsi and HBO who gave him endorsement deals. Meet us for the Pepsi halftime supervine. Reporter: But this morning he is in hot water after he posted a video allegedly showing the body of a person who recently committed suicide. The video viewed over 6 million times in just 24 hours. It was part of a series Paul was posting from Japan. He visited an area on the slopes of mountain fuji known as the suicide forest. Then posted the video with the title, we found a dead body in the Japanese suicide forest. During the video Paul said I think this definitely marks a moment in YouTube history because I'm pretty sure this has never happened to anyone on YouTube ever. The outrage was swift. Breaking bad star Aaron Paul calling Logan pure trash. "Game of thrones" star Sophie turner calling him an idiot. Paul has taken down the video and apologized writing in a statement I didn't do it for views. I get views. I did it because I thought I could make a positive ripple on the internet, not cause a monsoon of negativity. I intended to raise awareness for suicide and suicide prevention. So this whole debacle is the top trend on Twitter. Now speaking of kids Logan himself has been making videos since he was 10. He's only 22 and this for sure is a reality check. Yeah, he is incredibly popular right now. Huge. My kids say they like to hate watch him. I think some people make fun of him. He makes millions of dollars in endorsement deals. I droives a $250,000 vehicle. A surreal life for sure. This is a growing up experience. It needs to be.

