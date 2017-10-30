Transcript for YouTube star Yolanda Gampp demonstrates how to make her candy apple cake

More Halloween fun. You guys, I am with Beyonce, by the way, the Beyonce of cakes, hi, how are you? Hi, thanks for having me. Yolanda Gampp is known as the Beyonce of cakes. The coolest name ever. How did that happen. Kindly named me that and who am I to decline? We don't say to that. YouTube star and author of "How to cake it." Yolanda will show us how to make our own. We have fondant, apple shaped cake. My candy apple cake in my cake book but we're doing the Halloween spooky version. Okay, let's do it. Okay, so basically I baked a cake and shaped it and iced in Italian buttercream to look like an apple and take white fondant and color it green with crimson food coloring. Sneak in the veggies. And rolled it out nice and thin and when that's ready you drape it over your cake and have an apple. Sounds easy but front dance is tricky to work with. Takes practice. But when you're done. If you're like me -- this one. Once it's covered you can use a little more food coloring, diluted with alcohol and just paint it because apples are nice and glossy with some texture, make it look more alive then I have some chocolate that I colored to look like caramel and what I do -- That goes all the way around. That goes all the way around, pipe it around your apple. Then you guys see on this table we have all this candy, look at these Snickers bars that are cut. That's amazing. Isn't that great? Robin, how is it? I thought it was an apple. It looks like one. Yes. You can just glue candies -- You are using the chocolate to use as glue which is another really, really great trick. Very flavorful too. Yolanda, how long will it take. My cake take days and in the book I write that out for you so you know. I lay it on theline. Guys, you have 24 hour, get cooking. And go. Yolanda, congratulations on all of your success. Thank you for coming.

