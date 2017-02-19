Transcript for Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego welcome their third child

Here's Diane. What's going on? Zoe Saldana has tropd the best bomb shell ever. She and her husband announced the arrival of their any child. Their baby, zen is pictured with his older brothers, which explaining the hash tag, three boys, oh, boy. She's notoriously very private. She was last seen in public just a few days ago. Made no mention of the baby. She doesn't often post pictures of her kids. This is a great surprise for fans on both accounts. Keep in mind, the twins are almost 1/2. She now has three under 3. Three boys. Good luck. You put your hand on the door to see how hot it is inside? Ooh. Then you walk away. And Katy Perry got rave reviews of her new single, chained to the rhythm. She's posted on Instagram what seems to be a quirky teaser for the music video. Only there's no music. So leave your white picket fence and explore utopia. It takes place in a fictional amusement park. The song is described on Twitter as purposeful pop. The video is expected to drop on Tuesday. We'll find out more then. And Angelina Jolie is back in the spot light for the first time since her announcement of her divorce. She's in Cambodia. She took her six kids along. The movie is based on experiences as a child soldier in Cambodia. And Angelina's oldest son, Maddox is actually born in Cambodia. A story no doubt close to her heart. Beautiful country. Devastating news for some of you. Sorry. The classic game of monopoly, we all know, everyone has their favorite token. In our family, sometimes we fight over them. However, if the thimble was yours, I have to tell you, the days are numbered. The sewing accessory has been part of the game for more than 80 years. Voters decided to ditch it for a more modern replacement. What that will be, we'll find out on March 19th. Some options include a rubber duck. A bunny slipper. An emoji. The list go on and on. How is a rubber duck more modern than a thimble? I don't know. They replaced the iron four years ago. They replaced that with a cat. Well, that one I can support. Of course. They should all be cats. If everybody had a cat, it might get confusing. They still have the cannon, though. That's a cannon? I love the car. And the top hat. And the ship. And the thimble. As long as we're not getting rid of the entire game. Great "Pop news" Diane. Thank you for joining us. Jon Karl is here soon with "This week."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.