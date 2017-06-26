Subscribe and listen to the "10% Happier with Dan Harris" podcast on the following platforms:

"10% Happier" podcast Episode #85 - Renowned mindfulness teacher Mark Coleman, founder of Awake in the Wild and The Mindfulness Institute, has led wilderness meditation retreats from Alaska to Peru. Coleman talks about making peace with our "judging thoughts" and how nature can "open the heart" and relieve stress, even if you're stuck on a cross-country flight and taking notice of the landscape below or just taking a moment to feel the wind on your face.

