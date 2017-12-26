If your Christmas celebrations left you feeling in need of a good workout, Erin Oprea, trainer to the stars, is here to help.

Oprea is a former U.S. Marine who now trains some of country music's biggest stars, including Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Kellie Pickler and Lee Ann Womack.

The Nashville-based trainer appeared on "Good Morning America" today to lead a workout that anyone can do at home.

Watch the video above to complete the workout! Plus, read below for all you need to know about the workout and Oprea's tips.

WHAT YOU NEED:

All you need is a mat. Ankle weights can also be used for an extra challenge.

WORKOUT FOCUS:

This workout will shoot your heart rate up, burn calories and make working out fun, of course! You'll hit nearly the whole body with chest, arms, legs and booty.

ABC News

OPREA'S WORKOUT TIPS:

The key here is to go at your own pace and make sure that you have perfect form. Challenge and push yourself and listen to your body.

THE WORKOUT:

This workout is going to be three Tabatas. These are high-intensity, timed exercises that consist of 20-second bursts of exercise followed by 10 seconds of rest for eight rounds for a total of four minutes. To me, these have been super effective and for my clients too!

ABC News

It takes your mind off the exercise a bit and it's a challenge against the clock. This way it's fun! Download a free Tabata timer on your phone and let's get at it!

Tabata 1: LEGS

1. Jumping lunges: Go down into a lunge and then drive up into the air, switching legs and dropping back down into a lunge. Repeat this for the whole round.

2. Squat and jumps: After going down into a squat, drive up into the air and land straight back down into the squat again. Repeat this for the whole round too.

3. Repeat this series until you run out of rounds!

Tabata 2: BOOTY TIME

1. V squeezes, left leg: Go on your hands and knees with your left leg extended out behind you. Squeeze your bottom and lift your left leg up in the air to a point then back down to the right side of your body. Return using the same motion in reverse, making sure to squeeze your bottom throughout, keep your core engaged and your left leg held straight.

2. V squeezes, right leg: Now with your right leg extended backward, perform the same maneuver using your right leg.

3. V squeezes, left leg.

4. V squeezes, right leg.

5. Table slides, left leg: On your hands and knees lift your left leg as a dog peeing on a hydrant; this is your starting position. Keeping that knee high, slide your leg backward with a full extension squeeze. Return to the starting position, never letting your knee drop and repeat for the round.

6. Table slides, right leg: Using your right leg this time, raise your right knee up into the starting position and slide your leg backward for round six.

7. Table slides, left leg.

8. Table slides, right leg.

Tabata 3: PUSH-UPS and DIPS

1. Push-ups

2. Floor dips: Sit on your butt, bend your knees, and go on your heels. Place your hands next to your glutes with your fingers pointing toward your feet. Raise your hips up and bend your elbows, shooting them straight back, then push back up.

3. Repeat these two exercises, round by round, for the rest of the Tabata.

OPREA'S WELLNESS TIPS:

1. Good hydration. This matters more than you imagine and can actually provide energy. Drink about half your body weight in ounces every day to stay ahead of the game. If you're thirsty, you're already dehydrated.

2. Beet juice. This wonderful veggie is gonna hook you up! I take a 3-ounce shot of beets, lemon and ginger twice a day, every day. About 1.5 hours later I get a burst of energy and over time I saw my resting heart rate drop and my 3-mile run time drop too! I'm a bit obsessed.

3. Jump rope. The most portable piece of equipment that makes every excuse just about void. It can be done anywhere. Personally, I never leave home without it and make the best use out of my kids' practice, games, in my garage and even at the airport.

4. Step counter. This may sound tired, but tracking your steps is a great way to stay active. Ten thousand a day will keep you off the couch and your mind on physical activity. Movement throughout the day matters more greatly even when paired with an hour in the gym. I've seen great things from my clients who put effort into their 10,000 steps.

5. Meal prepping. No one has enough time to shop every day, to cook everything every day and to come up with new dinner ideas every day. Yummy family-friendly meals work best when you plan your whole week, making it easier to eat healthy. I don't need fancy things in the kitchen. I need fast yet delicious. You can check out my Menud app to take the guesswork out of meal planning and even create a shopping cart. Eating clean is the key to seeing results and this app will help make that happen!!

Bonus: Oprea's 'The 4x4 Diet' recipes:

Peanut butter chocolate protein brownies.

Lettuce wrap tacos.

Zucchini noodles with pesto and tilapia.