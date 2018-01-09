Celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson's top-3 workout moves to do at home

Celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson shared her top three workout moves you can do at home to help get your legs, abs and arms looking their best live on "Good Morning America" today.

The fitness guru's popular workouts are followed by Hollywood actresses such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jennifer Lopez and supermodel Alessandra Ambrosi.

Anderon's new book, "Total Teen," focuses on giving teenagers a "body-positive approach" to leading a balanced life.

Here are Anderson's top three workout moves you can do from home that can help you reach your 2018 fitness goals.

1. How to tone your legs: Fourth position side hop switch

To do this move, start by getting on your hands and knees, facing forward, and then swing one leg back behind you. Pull both legs down to sit in fourth position, then kick one leg to the side and lift it up onto the shin of your other leg. Repeat on the other side. See the video for a full demonstration.

Anderson says you can do this move with or without ankle weights depending on if you want an added challenge.

2. How to target your abs: Wide plank crossed knee pulls

Anderson said this is her favorite move for getting chiseled abs.

Start in a wide plank position and then pull one knee across the center of your body toward the opposite elbow. Return to the wide plank position and then repeat on the other side.

3. How to get strong arms: The twist

Anderson recommends doing this exercise with weights or even water bottles for an added challenge, although it can also be effective with no weights.

Start by standing with your arms extended out to your sides, with your palms facing up. Rotate to face your palms down while lifting your arms slightly higher. Return to your starting position and then repeat.