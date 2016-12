Pope Francis, right, flanked at right by Mons. Konrad Krajewski, celebrates his 80th birthday sharing a breakfast with homeless people before celebrating Mass with cardinals at the Vatican, Saturday Dec. 17, 2016. The Vatican said that the pope chatted early Saturday with each of the homeless guests, four Italians, two Romanians, a Moldovan, two Romanians and a Peruvian, and shared with them Argentinian cakes before heading to Mass. (L'Osservatore Romano/pool photo via AP)