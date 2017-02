Director of the Vatican Museums, Barbara Jatta, left, and Director of Rome's Jewish Museum Alessandra Di Castro pose for a photo in front of a bas-relief showing a menorah at the end of a press conference in Rome, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. The Vatican and Rome Jewish community are teaming up for the first- ever joint exhibit by the two institutions' museums. Focus will be the menorah, the candelabra depicted in both Jewish and Catholic art over the centuries. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)