In this photo taken Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, Janelle Jones, the wife of late California Correctional Officer Scott Jones, poses with their son, Tyler, in Reno, Nev. Scott Jones, who worked at the maximum-security High Desert State prison in remote northeast California, committed suicide July 8, 2011, leaving a note behind saying "The job made me do it." Suicide is distressingly common among current and former California prison employees. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)