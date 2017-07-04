Vatican secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin arrives at an event where the Bambino Gesu hospital's annual report will be released at the Vatican, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Vatican secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin arrives at an event where the Bambino Gesu hospital's annual report will be released at the Vatican, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
The Associated Press
YOU JUST SAW:
Vatican secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin arrives at an event where the Bambino Gesu hospital's annual report will be released at the Vatican, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)