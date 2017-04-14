Transcript for 10 infants test positive for antibiotic resistant superbug

Eight months after the start of a super bug outbreak at a California hospital officials are only now going public. Ten infants were infected with MRSA have thing UC Irvine medical center thankfully none of those infants was lost the last positive test was late last month. Doctors have not found the source of the infection infection. Well tributes are pouring in for a football family man and Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Dan Rooney the team's stadium. Was lit up overnight honoring Rooney who passed away at the age of 84. He was considered one of the NFL's most influential leaders and his name will forever. Be attached to the league's minority hiring practices. Now Rooney was inducted into football hall of fame in 2000. President Obama among those saying that he was not only a great friend who's a friend of Pittsburgh. And was a model citizen.

