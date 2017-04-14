10 infants test positive for antibiotic resistant superbug

County and hospital health officials are investigating how 10 infants tested positive for a dangerous bacteria while they were being treated in the neonatal intensive care unit at the University of California Irvine Medical Center.
Eight months after the start of a super bug outbreak at a California hospital officials are only now going public. Ten infants were infected with MRSA have thing UC Irvine medical center thankfully none of those infants was lost the last positive test was late last month. Doctors have not found the source of the infection infection.

