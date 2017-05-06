Babies who sleep alone by 4 months may sleep longer, study finds

The news came from a mother and infant study at Pennsylvania State University.
0:27 | 06/05/17

A new headline tonight about babies and where they should sleep researchers at Penn State now say the sooner or infants are placed in their own rooms the better they sleek. The study showing four month old baby sleeping by themselves averaged 45 minutes more of uninterrupted sleep. Nine months these baby sleep and an erupted for forty minutes longer twenty minutes longer overall. The study contradicts the American academy of pediatrics which recommends infants and parents share a room for up to a year to reduce the risk it's it's of course check with your own doctor.

