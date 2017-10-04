Transcript for Bed bugs becoming resistant to more pesticides, study finds

Bed bugs and night time blight for so let me. And while getting rid of them used to be as simple as calling your exterminator. That may not be the case forever. In a new study Purdue University researchers. Tested two commonly used pesticides. On populations a bed bugs gathered from different parts of the country. To see Al effectively these chemicals kill least that's. What they found is that some of the bed bugs tests that were resistant. 21 or even both that's the sites. Finding that higher levels were needed to defeat some of these insects a sign that pesticides alone soon may not solve our bed bug problem. So for now experts suggest a multi legged approach one that uses pesticide but also incorporates. Other methods like traps steam and even physical removal. All this means a call for more research into new ways to prevent and destroyed these bugs. With this medical minute I'm doctor Timothy Johnson.

