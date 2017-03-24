Transcript for Boy's 'giggle fits' turn out to be rare form of epileptic seizures

You know. Robert Joseph says his son Justin has always been a happy child. So he never gave it much thought when Justin but laugh even though at times for no apparent. Reason ever since he was an infant Hewitt giggle every now and then. And who are very short lived anywhere from to go five seconds but after Justin suffered a classic epileptic seizure at home hospital tests revealed that this lap. Was the symptom of a serious problem. These are episodes out of the blue where he child me laugh. But it's really seizure noticed elastic epilepsy the seizures are caused by a benign mass or lesion deep inside the brain. In the past curing it meant open brain surgeries that carries high risks and requires a long recovery. But UCLA surgeons take another approach here they make a tiny incision in the scope. And using sophisticated GPS like mapping they insert a tiny laser fiber directly into the problem area. And we essentially cooking. With thermal energy to a cooking is lesion from the inside out and that. Cures the epilepsy. And the fact that it's a minimally invasive procedure meant Justin could get back to his normal activities like playing soccer almost immediately. Now whenever his family hears him laugh they know he's happy because the affluent and is gone. Nothing. Zero north elastic seizure. No full on seizure. It's. A miracle at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital this is Clark Powell reporting.

