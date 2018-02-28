Transcript for Is breastfeeding good for Mom's heart?

There is new information on the link between breast feeding and potential health benefits for mothers researchers in Michigan Donna women who breast fed head aid better cardiovascular. Health years. After they were done breast feeding study compared to women who breast fed for six months to women who never brass and eleven years later the women in the six month group have a lower triglycerides. Higher levels of good cholesterol. And help your arteries the results applied to a woman who had normal blood pressure during their pregnancies a study was presented at the American College of Cardiology annual session.

