Transcript for 6 children found unconscious from apparent carbon-monoxide poisoning at hotel

Don Weiss captain Nelson fired all of your dispatch six and sciences. Inside the loser here is a quality suites. Niles city police were first on scene confirmed six use. Unconscious in the pool area. Off duty here at California. Mercury and he was on scene assessing patients'. Home for us. Determine of high level of carbon monoxide incitement. The area. They were able to you're able to certain patients out of that area into safer area and ambulances smack yes. Three oaks and was hurt. Right here and play fire like fire also sent. And the company has flaws Niles township and Howard township assistant on this call. Right now we've got thirteen patients. That went to the hospitals. Eight that went to memorial hospital and so men and four went to Niles. Ranging from youth to. Staff here to police officers. There were exposed to high levels of from. We've got a mechanical engineer coming in to look at who Beers you that was the cause Horton. Fire crews went more war and those laws police officers clearing every room make sure everybody was out. We had some higher levels up on the floors of but not to the extreme levels we had. Well these people found at The Who. Six Obama worked inside the pool area and response of the other ones were not unresponsive but outside the coolers some of the the two staff that wins. The hotel staffs want to found them in the pool area and response that they opened up doors and called 911 right away. Despite the best section make it due to start getting some pressure. Six years laying unresponsive on the school. Quote appalled hotel staff. No we don't. That it would like Stanley make them. That that I don't know. There are particular to go in and on everything I see outside looks like construction material from room snot not from the school. Anything it has a heater. Wolf anything it has natural gas heater as a potential putting off carbon monoxide carbon monoxide is colorless odorless and tasteless. You'll end up getting flu like symptoms of start your. Patients and no losses. Maybe vomit and then noble unresponsive at those levels they don't have much time before they're gonna go on respond. Giving me. No they were all out of the pool on the deck. Would you. It's really hard Seminole. If it's carbon monoxide without our next thing protector but if you're in any area you start getting credit for an old. No reason these people's European losses when she was more than one person you've got to start suspecting from an exciting get out and call your local part of our. Coming in check. Several. The companies know something. It's. I look. It was. They were snow. This officer Scott Swanson would Niles city police department is officers of the ones that went ended the initial query of all the rooms. To make sure everyone was out. We knew how long. These people loans to. No we don't staff just happened a walk by the window and seeing the kids. And responsive on the deck and and he reacted. But no one really knows how when the last time somebody solve them. You know actively moving around and. It we have whoa. While people that were affected from the initial six. Use in the pool area run responsive to. We had probably you too. In the housekeeping needed to thank Tony offices that winning. To get check oh and 01. Model city police officer had to go and get checked out. And we may have a few more as the effects are being felt by our responders network. Were in the building initially until we get back have been here with their pacts and set of penalties. We when we first win and we had are when we first whatever we went to let our monitors the monitors went off. And that time though it's taken us to go back out get air packs are to come back and we can grab the patience and start pulling them out is as we leave sold. All the responders took a little bit more risk but we had to get those kids out of there and in the fresh air for their best chance. The highest reading I saw was 800 parts per million in the hall who area but I had to go back and look at my meter deceive any higher. That's an extreme danger like. Normally OSHA allows fifty parts per 1000008. Hours today light days a week for a normal home you. So were way above the that I don't know. The two guys we're. Yes anytime we get what we have multiple patients down and in one room we have to start think you know at the chance of them having all medical condition is pretty slim something else that's affecting a mall. So we went in with air monitors. Thinking it was. It had to be. Through why. It's that I fanatic but man that I don't know. No I don't. And you. All hotels evacuated. We have the Health Department summoning him a mechanical engineer coming in to see if we're gonna they're gonna build open backed off. We can isolated just the pool area. And then and we can all they cannot backed up front seat. What was bill. It. No we're waiting for a mechanical and he lives in Three Rivers. And Nepal and everybody else they won't. The statement we want to make sure that the president's going back in here will be sent. And suitable reconfirm that we we don't know the status of millions patients correct. And all the things it's just me they were old children. Yeah I mean I'm not real movement known as saying maybe from the eight. And fourteen. Right. Just fear right now your responders are running on adrenaline and they went in and there you know they were they were exposed that steal those kids are being exposed to. Sometimes there's the noise you start winding down adrenaline wears off. I have a few guys that have headaches. So they're probably gonna have to go winning get their levels checked the mixer. It's really can be it. At least to those who haven't. Help calls like this also mentally. Graft keep an eye on our honor rescuers when you handle. You know any use. Really it's harder for responders are handled and then an adult and have six youths like this that we're just haven't fallen. And to find him and in this condition can be very wearing on the mind so we're gonna have to make sure that they're all. Checked on regularly make sure there him. I that I I think it. Says it's. There and word. In the that that I don't. We knew each student from time. Don't know anything. Com flu like symptoms if they haven't started feeling it buying by now all they're they're probably going to be OK but if they start developing headaches nausea. That and they need it Turco. Waiting our guys have gone through and use our ventilation fans to clear out every room. Take our gas monitors to make sure all all rooms falls it's everything is is free of of carbon monoxide. And then we'll get our mechanical engineering and threw to see if he can determine what but the cause was so we can start. If see if we can get this place back up and out. Never never I've been doing this for thirty years in this first time ever ever seen something that involved as many youth at one time. You know a lot of time did we we take the emotion out of it we just go in and we do our jobs afterward its success. You know to secede to see something like. Appearance all the news that I don't know. That in all the patients were transported out to the hospitals. I know some family over here notified so they're probably at the hospital no. It's but I don't know what all the kids had parents here or 26 we will again yes. The rest intense. Yes and police officer and some good. Right. The number of people it affected. Almost time the calls that we go on yet maybe one or two patients that's been affected a high level the car and I site. And to have six years just accidental whole different category. You know I hope I never have one of these. Not that I can they Goebel you know it's. Updates on the patient because of Paul privacy rules and all that. It's hard for us to get a lot more information back the hospital. We know Wednesday. So you have to check with your local police departments see what what information they're there develop though W avenue. Are now see police as an investigation going on it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.