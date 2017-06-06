Transcript for DEA issues warning about fentanyl, prompts concerns for first responders

I mounting Avis fans here at ABC news digit time in front of the DEA's. Headquartered in Virginia and we are I am differently can see behind me is the DA's mobile clandestine lab. It is used in major drag he and the EPA administrator today issued a warning to law enforcement and first responders. About the dangers and and the injured coming contact with sent in all throughout the country that the problem academic that is been writing. And we're out say he DEA had you me and I'm gonna bring in Iraq in pain. The spokesman went DA here and upload that about what we heard today. The issues that panel bring. Until on parchment Demi fennel is powerful it's deadly and we need to keep our law enforcement first responders say. We need to make the public aware of the dangers of fennel and and what's going on right now in this country which the appeal it epidemic. Specifically related to fentanyl final based analog to come from Mexico China. And is considering that now spread across the entire country fifty absolutely I mean at Buick you know RO PO crisis. Epidemic when everyone call it. Doesn't in any demographic limitations it knows every demographic unfortunately as every geographic. Party United States we go to too many funerals could vary too many people were losing. Far far too many people to Obie awards and drugs in general and and we can't les. Keep in we need to keep our our law enforcement safe in our first responder status or try to battle some of these these criminal networks that are that are facilitating this addiction across the country. And then administrator today. Was brings specific attention to the promise law enforcement and first responders are facing how how is that different than what you've seen in the past we'll. Fentanyl if you touch it if your skin comes into contact with at home you can be dead you can go down. And it's different in if I sprinkled a traditional drug on your hand like heroin or cocaine or. Marijuana or what have you do not connect had a problem but if you come into contact with fentanyl when he agreed that we just rub it off like that which happened to police officer recently. It can be deadly you know the consequences can be deadly. And so when are off for some personal are out there. Serving arrest warrants issuing a press warrants doing these kind of cases and they come across a potentially dangerous situation. With similar or fentanyl Miller processing mill where there's a lot of dangerous chemicals and other let's take precautions and we have to keep these. Individual city. But this is the problem I mean this is a ripple effect of of addiction and and drug abuse and drug trafficking. There at the strain of resource that we have to come up with. And and deal with just just it. To deal and keep a safe from a a potential let not even a lab that we may not know about but potentials in a dirty word in English language but the strain on both federal and local resources. Adjusted to battle this epidemic is is tremendous and people need to understand our next generation. Has to be better than the current one in terms of drug use. As if if not we're just in QT needed to go down this road. Rusty thank you I'm remembering an arrest Barry. Especially gaelic DA to talk a little bit more about what we're seeing behind us and needs of these clandestine laugh. So. It's unique environment ever since we really stumble upon this fentanyl. Problem for last for five years traditionally. We caught out the claim lab. Teams in the hazardous waste collection. Teams Whitman marijuana. And methamphetamine use. But now the last 45 years the prevalent C a fentanyl. Really having exploded the last couple years. Unfortunately these are becoming more routine. Than than ever and Howard people turning to where where is coming. The whole addiction cycle of addiction starts with the misuse and abuse of prescription painkillers starts with either prescription or friend or family member attaining. A pharmaceutical grade. Pain reliever openly pain reliever from the medicine cabinet. And then as the addiction cycle takes over people generally resort to we know 80% of people that misuse or abuse prescription painkillers. Start with hear when they transition here which is cheaper more readily available so about economics. And then as the addiction cycle continues. People transition from heroin and now we're seeing intentionally products and heroin and in this cycle continues. What this screen compared. And tunnels and political view it is thirty up to thirty to fifty times more potent than heroin itself. We're seeing other fentanyl class substances other fentanyl in alarms that are more potent more deadly. More destructive than fentanyl itself constantly examples a hundred times up to hundred times more potent then. Fenton. So we're seeing combinations of heroin fentanyl car fentanyl some these other some political UHU 47700. The potent sees and the varying strengths are so significantly different people oftentimes are underestimating. How potent some of these substances are and unfortunately that's led to a a large increase the number of overdose is an overdose deaths. And those could look the same effort expired. At almost the same I can remember starting my career in the early to mid ninety's. Become a cock crossing white powdery substance or an off white beige powdery substance in those days it was cocaine. Course you'll always investment into the forensic testing 44. Confirmation. Nowadays. On forced him it is his. Faced with. Coming across and into contact with these powdery substances whether they be white off white age it QB. Heroin to be fentanyl and car fentanyl methamphetamine cocaine. We just don't know what we're encountering. Thank you you. That Pataki he Anderson who's the coordinator for the clan land that you're seeing behind us here for the Washington DC area what's your Roland. Easing that's kinda. Basically if we get a call out either in Virginia West Virginia Maryland or DC which over this vehicle and basically it supplies for. The full operation from beginning to in which would include the initial assessment. Where we determine what type of PP ER personal protective equipment we need. Ought to collection of the evidence. All it to the final part which of the decontamination of the deep kind phase in which we make sure we. He may get a call from local law enforcement are at this. Wherever DAB Allen operation and and calling it it could be built it could be a DEA operation could be an ATF operation. Typically we get a lot of calls from local. Exodus helped the local departments with what they're neighbors they're seeing a lot of these spent talking with. And how much Marty seeing calls her and on other. Apartment and on other fees and medical. Compared to a few years ago were we had nine we rarely heard of a fentanyl. Now we hear it on on a weekly basis of the people coming in contact with fentanyl a cardinal. And we pretty much consider any unknown white powdery substance we have to assume that it may contain them. Mary Kay show us around what we're really seeing here a little bit. On the far end down here we have the again and you finish everything we want to make sure that everything's properly. We don't want to leave chemicals in somebody's yard or in their driveway where kids are gonna come across as. So again we make sure everything is contained within certain types of containers so when we leave that scene. All that contaminated products are wasted leads with us. We also have all the other supplies you may need for a person protective equipment. Where that you want to fire retardant clothing that he just wanted chemical protective clothing. And we have fans. Which can be used to mainly we wouldn't use this for fentanyl because you don't want to blow the fentanyl in the air so that fans will be more use for a meth lab. Which is what we typically when we initially came up with a whole. Operations of plant have operations. It was mainly geared towards methamphetamine. But now with the high has an environment that mall everything's more geared towards them. And he is out cracked the country in different definition yes man. How often do they go out. It depends on where you and if you're out there in the west they could be deploying their trucks on every other day. Now we don't get quite as much here but we we constantly get calls from local farms responding to lives. Let's sort of the process for enforcement going into this facility going to house screaming back. And our other threats how cumbersome. It's putting the fear. Again the initial assessment especially if it's gross contamination we have power. You know just about them that residents you deafening getting going with the level a suit which is the encapsulated suit which is the oxygen bottle contained inside. So basically nothing's gonna get contaminate in the outside the city. Don't local departments can contact us and beacons in the truck out but a lot of them already through the program helps program there's funding where they lot of them have their own equipment. The training that's provided to this state and locals most of that training is provided to DEA at the plan lab facility we have dating quietly opens in. So again it it just depends on the location what type of response is get. And so then after they eat come out of that facility would wash off over here. And we use. They. Teams that DD Connell all the time we do have everything set of to your own. What that destiny do you test for what the drugs are but we do bad things there's different devices that we have that we contest to see you did spent all or cocaine in her. So there is stuffing his became used to detest. And how learn local law enforcement responding to these issues that it becoming increasingly difficult to show up on the scene. Yes it is again just know wean. What you're dealing with you know again and what level of peak Edie used what type protected your do you need for this particular situation. That's why a lot of apartments. Are trying to get together and come up with a procedure for dealing with fentanyl and other dangerous yet I had lines. He Andersen coordinator for the Washington area and thank you for mean thank you. Thank you lunching even fans of ABC news did it all and on base back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.