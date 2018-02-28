Transcript for Doctors at Chicago hospital successfully complete 6-way rare organ transplant

Week the kidney transplant program at Northwestern Memorial Hospital completed a rare organ transplant chain. From living donors that resulted in healthy kidneys going 26 transplant recipients. The six pairs consisted of three sets of friends. And fans and a niece second cousins. And a good samaritan who made it all possible. Dozens of doctors nurses and other medical professionals helped to choreograph. This why opportunity. And make the surgeries a success. And all other recipients and donors are doing well after their surgeries. But with kidney paired donation or Kiki Dee. The transplants are performed. With each pair as anonymous. Meaning that the one donating the kidney on behalf of the one in need has no idea. To whom they're Katie will go likewise the recipients do not know they're actual donor. As these surgeries are being performed today the donors or recipients have gathered animal meet each other for the first time. So some. It gets to took three days. And I think that obviously. As you're doing it you're sort of making sure that each step of the way that things are going successfully. On it it was extremely rewarding it was a relief. That we are able to get off successfully an extra an extremely gratifying this week to be seeing the donors or recipients coming back for a clinic. And and seeing how well that they're all doing. So it it was at a matter of months but between identifying the potential for doing this. Getting the necessary. Testing done to see whether the initial. Assessment was correct and then of course making sure that everyone's health status as were updated. And that everyone was. Sort of green lit to go ahead with the transplants in the donations. It it's a tremendous amount of work. I think that. Starting. Something like this and then I had no idea something like this would happen I'm pissed I'm offered guy Greg Norman extremely tired but. I'm this I'm amazed I mean I wanted to tell my. My donor but he said. Lake I have summoned to count him like. That kidney has been all over the world and I wanted to take care of it. It seen so many good includes.

