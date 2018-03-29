Transcript for Drug overdose deaths continue to rise in the US, especially in blacks and Hispanics

He regularly drug epidemic in America is getting worse. According to the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and just whiny year. Every day. On a legal drug overdoses. Across all age racial and ethnic groups. Overall a 28% increase in death. And two dozen 1552000. People died from a drug overdose. By 2016. That number was bumped up to 63000. And the majority of those deaths due to a few aides and per capita West Virginia and new Hampshire at the highest rates of reviewing related deaths. Illinois severed or 22% increase rate of deaths due to heroin overdose. It's one of the largest increases in the country but when it came to prescription if you eight deaths the rate increased by over 30%. And in Maryland deaths were up 15%. By the numbers for the Ohio in New York had the highest total of the viewing related overdose deaths. Sad title to claim. With this medical minute answering a Marshall ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.