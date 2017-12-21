Transcript for Eat your vegetables: Nutrients in leafy greens may help prevent dementia

Pot and might of had it right all along. Spinach kale lettuce these leafy greens might not taste as goodness holiday treats. But now new research suggesting they may help prevent dementia. A new study appearing in the journal neurology finding that people who eat just one or two servings of these leafy greens a day tend to have slower rates of memory loss. The nutrients in these veggies slow cognitive decline and might help protect your brain from the effects of aging. Researchers say in the effect seen in this study was statistically similar to be an eleven years younger so try walking in the salad for that cheeseburger. Your brain will thank you. With this medical minute I Marlon signs ABC news.

