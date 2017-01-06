Transcript for Employers opting out of providing free birth control?

In a move that could impact as many as 55 million women in America, the current administration is moving to reverse the Obamacare requirement that employers provide free birth control to employees. Conservatives claim it protects religious nonprofit groups from violating their faith. Isn't that imposing your beliefs on your workers? It's a conflict for them to say this. You want to remove funding from places like planned parenthood that allows for family planning and decisions. You now want to remove contraception, and now you say that people that are poor like Dr. Ben Carson said that people that live in projects and things are getting too comfortable and, you know, they're sucking the system dry. You're not giving them options to make the right decision if you are pulling -- you're punishing us for having ovaries. That's a great point. We also I think miss a big point in the contraception debate. We call them birth control pills. A lot of women, take these for medical reasons. I wasn't having sex for a long time, unfortunately, but when I took these pills, I was taking them because I had irregular cycles. I was fainting. I had a medical condition where I had to be on them, and in some ways, I had to be treated the same way for diabetes. Viagra. What I really love about it is that Viagra is covered under all of these plans. Mm-hmm. Because? They consider not getting an erection a disability. If a 90-year-old is not getting an erection, that's nature taking its course. The world does not stop because grandpa -- but if a woman has 20 kids, that stops her life, and I think this needs to be rethought. What do you think? The other thing is that everyone has an image of a teenage girl that needs to go secretly and be on birth control. Many of the women on birth control are women in their 30s. Grown-ups. Trying to maintain a marriage and do that biblical thing and know what their limits are. What was surprising to me was Christians and evangelicals and people of faith is that they are supportive of this rolling back of contraception for women, but what they don't understand is because of this Obama mandate, abortion was lowest for the first time since 1970. Yeah. Simple studies show that free birth control lowers abortion rates by a range of 62% to 78%. If you are someone of faith that says you're pro-life, then you should be supportive of people using birth control. How about this? Do what you need to do for your family. Let me do what I need to do for mine, and we'll all be fine. I don't understand. They don't mind their own business. Conservatives that are true conservatives that care about responsibility are -- a mine your business type of people. I live my life. Live and let live. It's religion. You can't use religion to restrict other people's rights. That's done all the time. We saw it when we said, we can't have gay people adopting. That's right. That's wrong too. It's wrong. Y'all just need -- look. How is it different from the ban? I just feel that you have to -- at some point, you have to take responsibility for your life, and a lot of people are saying, this is what I need, and you're saying it doesn't matter what you need. I want you to believe how I believe. I said this before. I'm going to say it again. With all these rollbacks and what we hear, what's the difference between us and the people we're fighting? Nothing. What's the difference? That's what I'm saying. It's to keep women down also. Let's not forget they are trying to keep women in their place. There are women saying, women shouldn't have access to this. They don't want to pay for it. If it's medical --

