Everyday noises may cause increased risk of heart disease: Experts

Researchers believe noise pollution causes a surge in stress hormones.
0:28 | 02/05/18

Transcript for Everyday noises may cause increased risk of heart disease: Experts
A new study finds loud noises can increase a person's risk of heart disease all. If it's such a quiet city researchers in Germany and Denmark found people often exposed to loud noises like traffic Jack campus concert. That's how familiar have higher rates of heart failure high blood pressure cholesterol and you know it was blood sugar. They believe the wing comes from a surge of stress hormones when noises rise above a certain decimal those hormones can hurt arteries in the heart.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

