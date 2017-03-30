Transcript for Feeling blue and under the weather? Loneliness tends to make cold symptoms feel worse, study finds

Coughing sore throat and a running know the common cold is the common recipe for a terrible day. What could possibly make it works well according to new research perhaps simply being lonely researchers writing in the journal health psychology found that adults who said they were lonely here also reported more severe cold symptom. Than their peers how lonely someone felt that the actual size of their social network with what seemed to matter and this effect held true even when researchers took into consideration people age gender feelings of repression. And the season in which they were sick. It's just one of several studies that link how bad a patient feels when sick. To their level of social connectedness the authors hope it will encourage doctors to ask patients about their loneliness and for the rest of us it's a reminder to check in loved ones who are under the weather. Make them feel connected but remember not to connect to the juror wash those hands and keep your physical distance with this. Medical minute I'm doctor Timothy Johnson.

