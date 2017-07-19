Transcript for Fentanyl suspected in 10-year-old's death

Miami police are still trying to unravel the death of a ten year old caused by a powerful opiate. Prosecutors say fentanyl killed Alton banks last month he died after visiting a local pool investigators aren't sure how banks can contact with the drug. They do not believe he got it at home. At this point we have every reason to believe. That there if in preliminary findings aren't that it was a mixture of heroin and fentanyl that killed this award. We don't know where he got it prosecutors say it could have been on a towel wrapped up pool.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.