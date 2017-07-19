Fentanyl suspected in 10-year-old's death

The death of a 10-year-old Miami boy -- who prosecutors said had a potent opioid in his system that they do not believe he was exposed to at home, the Associated Press reported -- has highlighted dangers of even accidental exposure to the drugs.
0:32 | 07/19/17

Comments
Miami police are still trying to unravel the death of a ten year old caused by a powerful opiate. Prosecutors say fentanyl killed Alton banks last month he died after visiting a local pool investigators aren't sure how banks can contact with the drug. They do not believe he got it at home. At this point we have every reason to believe. That there if in preliminary findings aren't that it was a mixture of heroin and fentanyl that killed this award. We don't know where he got it prosecutors say it could have been on a towel wrapped up pool.

