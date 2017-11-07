Java drinkers, rejoice: Coffee may help you live longer

More
Coffee is linked to a decreased risk of death, according to two studies.
0:26 | 07/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Java drinkers, rejoice: Coffee may help you live longer
And not a subject that some of you know very well drinking coffee special of these towers two new studies claim that. A few cups of coffee every day could extend your life researchers found that people drinking two to break up today at an 18% lower risk of dying. From any cuts while Ben non coffee drinkers they also say even one cup a day as benefits. Tears. T doesn't count.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48562807,"title":"Java drinkers, rejoice: Coffee may help you live longer","duration":"0:26","description":"Coffee is linked to a decreased risk of death, according to two studies.","url":"/Health/video/java-drinkers-rejoice-coffee-live-longer-48562807","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.