Majority of people with dangerously high cholesterol not taking medication

More
A new Harvard study looked at 15 years of data on people with high cholesterol.
1:02 | 03/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Majority of people with dangerously high cholesterol not taking medication
Tig 40000 adults check their blood cholesterol and Scott your hat. According to CDC looked at data from the national health and nutrition survey of help measurements and behaviors. Even if they know their cholesterol level is too high and have been prescribed drugs to help with them. Just over half of the adults with high cholesterol. Are actually taking them in general this new study concludes adult to have a genetic history a very high cholesterol levels are more likely to have a cholesterol screening. Of the two forms of blood circulating cholesterol it's low density that is dangerous for cardiovascular health. Drugs designed to lower that LDL cholesterol are in wide use am prescription rates for them have increased over the years. But in those with the most severe forms of high cholesterol only a third take their meth ads. Those at highest risk for under treatment younger adults and those without enough health care coverage. Low cholesterol exercise and eat healthy diet or the basics for heart health and are all things we can take action on for a longer more healthy life. With this medical minute answer in a Marshall ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54026170,"title":"Majority of people with dangerously high cholesterol not taking medication","duration":"1:02","description":"A new Harvard study looked at 15 years of data on people with high cholesterol.","url":"/Health/video/majority-people-dangerously-high-cholesterol-taking-medication-54026170","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.