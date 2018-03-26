Transcript for Majority of people with dangerously high cholesterol not taking medication

Tig 40000 adults check their blood cholesterol and Scott your hat. According to CDC looked at data from the national health and nutrition survey of help measurements and behaviors. Even if they know their cholesterol level is too high and have been prescribed drugs to help with them. Just over half of the adults with high cholesterol. Are actually taking them in general this new study concludes adult to have a genetic history a very high cholesterol levels are more likely to have a cholesterol screening. Of the two forms of blood circulating cholesterol it's low density that is dangerous for cardiovascular health. Drugs designed to lower that LDL cholesterol are in wide use am prescription rates for them have increased over the years. But in those with the most severe forms of high cholesterol only a third take their meth ads. Those at highest risk for under treatment younger adults and those without enough health care coverage. Low cholesterol exercise and eat healthy diet or the basics for heart health and are all things we can take action on for a longer more healthy life. With this medical minute answer in a Marshall ABC news.

