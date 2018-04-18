Transcript for Even a mild head injury increases risk for Parkinson's disease, veterans study shows

New research done by the DA found that veteran to the prior concussion were 71%. More likely than other veterans their age to develop Parkinson disease. Even mild concussions were associated with increased risk of parkinson's. Researchers think that this is explained by the release of a protein alpha listen nuclear in which accumulates in the brain cells of people with Parkinson disease. If summit this protein is released by injured brain cells into the fluid surrounding the brain protein can then be taken up an abnormal amounts by other cells. Parkinson's is still a very rare disease and it's certainly not the most common complication of precaution. What do you do to. Buckle your seat belt when driving elderly people at risk of falls she'd have mobility aids like a walker. And if you do have a concussion follow the doctor's orders and rest rest rest but this medical minute I'm Ginny Norman ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.