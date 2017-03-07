Motivated podcast: How to sculpt your best body

More
Actor Morris Chestnut and his trainer, Obi Obadike share their top fitness and nutrition tips featured in their new book, 'The Cut: Lose up to 10 pounds in 10 Day and Sculpt Your Best Body.'
27:29 | 07/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Motivated podcast: How to sculpt your best body
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48404529,"title":"Motivated podcast: How to sculpt your best body","duration":"27:29","description":"Actor Morris Chestnut and his trainer, Obi Obadike share their top fitness and nutrition tips featured in their new book, 'The Cut: Lose up to 10 pounds in 10 Day and Sculpt Your Best Body.'","url":"/Health/video/motivated-podcast-sculpt-best-body-48404529","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.