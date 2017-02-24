Now Playing: Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Saves Man's Life

Now Playing: 9-Year-Old Practices Using Heroin Overdose Antidote on Her Stuffed Animal

Now Playing: Antidote to Heroin Overdoses Being Offered to US High Schools for Free

Now Playing: Naloxone: The basics

Now Playing: Study: Stress hormone linked to obesity

Now Playing: 10% Happier: 'Jackie,' '20th Century Women' actor Billy Crudup

Now Playing: Get Oscars ready with these simple workouts

Now Playing: Healthy eating habits for a happy Oscars weekend

Now Playing: Smallest patient to survive at Chicago hospital heading home

Now Playing: Male models rescue teens from frozen Central Park pond

Now Playing: Springtime, and your allergies, are coming early this year

Now Playing: Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego welcome their third child

Now Playing: Congressman hit with questions, boos over GOP plan to repeal Affordable Care Act

Now Playing: Mom gets new heart after surviving 2 heart attacks just after giving birth

Now Playing: Is vitamin D the cure for the common cold?

Now Playing: Infection linked to rat urine kills 1 person in NYC, sickens 2

Now Playing: How the health of your heart is linked to certain types of body fat

Now Playing: How to make a beautiful Valentine's day flower bouquet

Now Playing: Derek and Hannah Jeter reveal baby's sex