Transcript for Obesity epidemic grows in adults; perhaps levels off in youth

Since the 1980s American adults have become rounder in epidemic proportions. In kids there seems to be a leveling off effect in obesity between 2005. And 114. The CDC reported on data from the national health and nutrition examination survey they looked at data from almost 30000 adults and 171000. Young people. To watch obesity trends over a decade. From 2007. Through 2016. The results were mixed. For young folks the prevalence of obesity was sixteen point 8% in 2007. And eighteen point 5%. Ten years later. There were no significant differences when looking at age or gender. That's still nearly two out of every ten kids weighing in as obese. For adults. Obesity increase from 33 point 7% to 39 point 6% over ten years. Its most in women and adults between forty to 59 and sixty or older. Keep in mind these trans increase risk for all types of disease from heart attacks stroke and diabetes to many forms of cancer. With this medical minute I'm Stephanie Obama spur ABC news.

