Now Playing: Java drinkers, rejoice: Coffee may help you live longer

Now Playing: 'Motivated' podcast: Incredible weight loss transformations

Now Playing: Woman surprises husband with transplant news

Now Playing: Summer health: Work out like a UFC athlete

Now Playing: Sit-in over health care bill

Now Playing: Motivated podcast: How to sculpt your best body

Now Playing: Is Zika virus still a danger?

Now Playing: Mom of organ donor meets recipient at his daughter's wedding

Now Playing: Planned Parenthood protest against Senate health care bill

Now Playing: Babies who sleep alone by 4 months may sleep longer, study finds

Now Playing: Employers opting out of providing free birth control?

Now Playing: 15-year-old dances after heart transplant

Now Playing: Impact of climate change on health in the U.S.

Now Playing: DEA issues warning about fentanyl, prompts concerns for first responders

Now Playing: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to push for vote on health care bill next week

Now Playing: 4 GOP Senators announce opposition to health care bill

Now Playing: What's inside the Senate GOP health care bill

Now Playing: 'Motivated' podcast with Mara Schiavocampo launches June 26

Now Playing: 'Motivated': Do you even need to exercise?