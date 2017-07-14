-
Now Playing: Java drinkers, rejoice: Coffee may help you live longer
-
Now Playing: 'Motivated' podcast: Incredible weight loss transformations
-
Now Playing: Woman surprises husband with transplant news
-
Now Playing: Summer health: Work out like a UFC athlete
-
Now Playing: Sit-in over health care bill
-
Now Playing: Motivated podcast: How to sculpt your best body
-
Now Playing: Is Zika virus still a danger?
-
Now Playing: Mom of organ donor meets recipient at his daughter's wedding
-
Now Playing: Planned Parenthood protest against Senate health care bill
-
Now Playing: Babies who sleep alone by 4 months may sleep longer, study finds
-
Now Playing: Employers opting out of providing free birth control?
-
Now Playing: 15-year-old dances after heart transplant
-
Now Playing: Impact of climate change on health in the U.S.
-
Now Playing: DEA issues warning about fentanyl, prompts concerns for first responders
-
Now Playing: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to push for vote on health care bill next week
-
Now Playing: 4 GOP Senators announce opposition to health care bill
-
Now Playing: What's inside the Senate GOP health care bill
-
Now Playing: 'Motivated' podcast with Mara Schiavocampo launches June 26
-
Now Playing: 'Motivated': Do you even need to exercise?
-
Now Playing: How to cook with fresh, healthy, seasonal summer ingredients