Overdose deaths skyrocketed in 2016: CDC

More than 60,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2016, up 21 percent from the year before, according to a new report.
0:27 | 12/21/17

Transcript for Overdose deaths skyrocketed in 2016: CDC
A new report shows drug overdose deaths in the US has skyrocketed last year the CDC says more than 63000. People died from overdoses in 2016. That's up 21% from the year before. Two thirds of last year's drug deaths involved hope you it's the statement the highest number of drug deaths was West Virginia followed by Ohio and New Hampshire. Researchers say the growing number of drug deaths is responsible for dragging down life expectancy in the US for a second year in her.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

