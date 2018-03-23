Transcript for Could a pill help with peanut allergies?

Oh. Toddlers like Benjamin Durango usually get shots at the doctor instead he's getting a dose of almond butter. Through testing out to see firsthand what Benjamin the dollar rate. Prior tests showed he severely allergic to peanuts but it's just going to be about teaching him that he can't eat peanuts and can't eat peanut butter. And why as an allergy can be life threatening. So it causes a constant worry people for some just a taste good causes severe reaction like an eclectic shocked that can cause the throat to swell. Currently the only treatment is avoidance but doctor Katie marks cogan says Benjamin is a good candidate for a new amino therapy called. Eight 101. Preliminary research on these bills looks promising after a year about 70%. Were able to taller any. One peanut kernel which doctors say is huge phase three trial showed it was safe and effective the treatment trains the immune system not to over react to Pete. This gives us hope that through through the help you'll be able to you and actually tolerate peanuts and it'll it'll be. Less scary for him what it does do is minimize their risk. For a severe life threatening reaction. If they were to accidentally. Eat Keith but when this bill becomes available it's important to remember that it's not a cure for allergies rather doctors say think of it as a life preserver. But can actually bring a lot of peace of mind to these patients and their families. Patients would have to take the medication for life it'll be about one to two years before a 101 is available. By then Benjamin will be old enough to get treatment in Florence Denise to door ABC seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.