Robot allows 6-year-old with cancer to attend kindergarten

PJ Trojanowski is being treated for malignant tumors in both of her kidneys.
0:43 | 03/29/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Robot allows 6-year-old with cancer to attend kindergarten
Yeah. She has bilaterally customers. Tumors develop the disease suddenly started thinking gosh. What do we do now because she was in kindergarten Friday and loving it she's still needs. They get excited linens and maintain high bids then England to dismiss bonnet then you're just going through. Really amazing. Advancement of technology and what did he do kids have them involved and still get them through their education then it's an awesome.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

