Transcript for Men have higher rates of HPV than women, CDC says

We've all heard about the infamous human pap Paloma virus or. HPV yes it's more commonly known there are many different HPV viruses some cause just warts but others cause cancer in both men and women but just how widespread is today the CDC gives us some new numbers and their high about 43% of adults had genital HPV and 7% at an oral form. That's from data gathered between 2011. And 2014. The differences between genders are noteworthy HPV is more common in men 45% carry genital HPV 40% in women the cancer causing strains are also more common in men the HPV vaccine administered in late childhood or early adolescence could be the reason that fewer women have the virus. The vaccine is now recommended for both boys and girls so it can protect them before they become sexually act. The HPV vaccine may close the gap between men and women when it comes to this virus and higher vaccination rates overall keep everyone safe. With this medical minute I'm doctor Timothy Johnson.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.