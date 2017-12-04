Trans fats ban linked with fewer NY heart attacks & strokes

A new study says local bans on artery-clogging trans fats in restaurant foods led to fewer heart attacks and strokes in several New York counties.
0:18 | 04/12/17

New health headline tonight a medical study revealing the ban on trans fats in restaurant foods is leading to fewer heart attacks in New York City. And in eleven counties in the state. Hospital records showing that nearly 8% drop in cases trans fats can raise bad cholesterol levels a nationwide ban takes effect next year.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

