Transcript for Understanding new prostate cancer screening advice

And new recommendations today for prostate cancer test they US preventative services task force. Now says that men should decide for themselves whether to undergo the routine cancer screening. They say men should first discuss the pros and cons starting at the age of 55 and then make their own decisions. Panel base their new recommendation on blood tests which can reduce some chances of dying from prostate cancer.

