Understanding new prostate cancer screening advice

More
Patients are advised to talk to their doctor about the risks of tests.
0:23 | 04/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Understanding new prostate cancer screening advice
And new recommendations today for prostate cancer test they US preventative services task force. Now says that men should decide for themselves whether to undergo the routine cancer screening. They say men should first discuss the pros and cons starting at the age of 55 and then make their own decisions. Panel base their new recommendation on blood tests which can reduce some chances of dying from prostate cancer.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46737217,"title":"Understanding new prostate cancer screening advice ","duration":"0:23","description":"Patients are advised to talk to their doctor about the risks of tests. ","url":"/Health/video/understanding-prostate-cancer-screening-advice-46737217","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.