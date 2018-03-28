After weight loss surgery, relationships might change as much as weight: Study

A review of major studies in Sweden showed that relationships could change.
Can geriatric surgery impact relationships as well as waist lines. A new study from Sweden exam just that looking it over 30000 cases of the weight loss surgery and found the larger the wheat lost. The larger the impact on your personal relationship. The researchers look to date compared obese adults who did or did not get the surgery to a registry of adults who underwent geriatric surgery compared to the general public. They found for those single having the surgery meant a neared doubled rate of marriage or new relationships. But for those already in a relationship the surgery led to an increase rate of divorce or separation. So if you weren't obese single adults the others find geriatric surgery may mean you have a better shot at finding romance and for those in a relationship. It may mean losing her partner. With this medical minute I'm Serena Marshall ABC news.

