AP Interview: China to lead in organ transplants by 2020

The chief architect of China's organ transplant program says the country is on track to lead the world in transplant surgeries by 2020.

Huang Jiefu also told The Associated Press on Wednesday that China has adhered to a complete ban on the use of organs from executed prisoners that went into effect in 2015. Others in the field outside China have called for the country to allow independent scrutiny to ensure it is keeping to its pledge.

The U.S. currently leads the world in organ transplants, with about 28,000 people receiving them each year. Huang says China this year is on track to perform transplants on about 15,000 people but that the number is rising fast and should exceed the U.S. figure slightly by 2020 with much room to grow.