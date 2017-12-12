Birth-control coverage fight faces key hearing in California

California and the Trump administration will square off at a key federal court hearing in Oakland to help a judge decide whether to block new rules allowing more employers to opt out of birth control coverage for women.

U.S. District Court Judge Haywood Gilliam is not expected to immediately issue a ruling at Tuesday's hearing.

California says the Trump administration's new rules could result in the loss of no-cost contraception services for millions of women in the state.

Supporters of the changes say they protect religious freedom.

Washington, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania have also sued the Trump administration over the new rules. But the California attorney general's office says Gilliam is the first judge to hold a hearing to determine whether to issue a preliminary injunction blocking the rules.