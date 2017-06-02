Breast cancer survivors go fly-fishing for solace, healing

MOSCOW, Vt. — Jun 2, 2017, 9:45 AM ET
In this May 21, 2017 photo, volunteer fly fishing guide Rhey Plumley, center, watches Bonnie Aharonian, left, feed her fishing line in the Little River in Moscow, Vt. Aharonian was among a group of breast cancer survivors who participated in a retreat hosted by Casting for Recovery, a nonprofit organization created in 1996 to provide women with peer support, education and the therapeutic benefits of fly fishing. (AP Photo/Holly Ramer)

Each spring, more than a dozen women in different stages of treatment for and recovery from breast cancer participate in a free weekend fly-fishing retreat in Vermont that offers than more than tips on angling.

This year's retreat held last month in the resort community of Stowe covered the basics of fly-fishing while offering the women support, counseling, medical information and relaxation.

Sue Cappucci, of Boscawen, New Hampshire, called it "amazing." She says she enjoyed the fishing but also valued the time together with women of different ages and experiences to share their stories and offer support.

The Casting for Recovery program was founded in Manchester, Vermont, in 1996 by a breast cancer surgeon and a female fly-fishing guide. Similar retreats are offered around the country.