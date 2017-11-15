New chief of Global Fund says accountability is "imperative"

The new executive director of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria says he is committed to ensuring the group is as transparent as possible about how its billions of dollars are spent to fight the three killer diseases.

The Global Fund's board appointed Peter Sands to be its new chief on Tuesday. Sands, a Briton, is a former chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bank.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, Sands said it was "absolutely imperative" that the fund be able to demonstrate that the $4 billion it gives out annually to about 100 countries is used appropriately.

The fund has been plagued by corruption scandals that it has uncovered itself in recent years; since 2002, more than $111 million has gone missing.