Claims target California city over dental clinic infections

Attorneys representing children who got infections during dental treatments have filed 58 claims against a Southern California city, alleging it provided contaminated water to a clinic.

Attorneys say they're still determining how the water at Children's Dental Group sickened dozens of kids who underwent pulpotomies, or baby tooth root canals, last year in Anaheim. The clinic has been shut down.

The Orange County Register reported Tuesday (http://bit.ly/2ptfTAe) that the claims are a legally required precursor to a lawsuit and must be filed within six months of a person's injury.

Some children developed a bacterial infection of the mouth that can spread to the gum and bone.

Anaheim spokesman Mike Lyster tells the newspaper that the city water supply is not to blame.

